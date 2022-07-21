WLOX Careers
North Gulfport community breakfast serves up good food, unity

The breakfast is a great way to start the day off on a positive note by engaging with community leaders, lawmakers, first responders, and citizens.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as small gathering. But 21 years later, the North Gulfport Civic Club’s annual breakfast brings out hundreds to eat, chat, and get to know each other better.

“It brings us back to unity and joining in, and it’s what we need right now,” said Valerie Hill.

You could also see the unity in the line for breakfast, which stretched all the way around the Good Deeds Community Center.

“If you need something from the police department, then they’re in here today. You can meet them. If you need something from a Harrison County entity, they’re here today,” Hill added. “If you need your ditch cleaned, the people who do that are here today.”

All of Thursday’s food for the breakfast was cooked and served by inmate volunteers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

