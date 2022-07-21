WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Gulf Coast Mom celebrates end of summer with ‘Encanto Party’ for families

Gulf Coast Mom is partnering with Storybook Birthdays and Centennial Plaza to bring their 'Encanto Party' back to the coast this weekend.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A second ‘Encanto Party’ is happening on the coast this weekend.

The party, hosted by Gulf Coast Mom in conjunction with Storybook Birthdays and Centennial Plaza, is a themed party based on the popular movie Encanto.

Christy Elias with Gulf Coast Mom said the organization hosted an Encanto Party previously, but they are hosting another one due to popular demand. Children and parents will be able to meet Mirabel and Bruno from the movie and enjoy dancing, amazing food, and a piñata.

“As many of you know, Encanto is just a great movie. We will have the characters there,” Elias said. “I think we have two VIP tickets left, so go ahead and get those so you can come and meet Mirabel and Bruno ahead of time.”

The party will take place at noon on Saturday, July 23, at The Chapel at Centennial Plaza. Children’s tickets are $20, while adult tickets are $40. All tickets are almost sold out.

Tickets and other information are available on the Gulf Coast Mom website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave
Law enforcement officers were first notified of the incident at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Pascagoula man identified as victim in fatal Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

Gulf Coast Mom is partnering with Storybook Birthdays and Centennial Plaza to bring the...
Gulf Coast Mom celebrates end of summer with 'Encanto Party' for families
The breakfast is a great way to start the day off on a positive note by engaging with community...
North Gulfport Civic Club hosts 21st Annual Community Breakfast
A local church is voicing concerns over some of the books at the Margaret S. Sherry Memorial...
Church voices concerns over library books about gender
As students in this district head back to school this week, community leaders take action.
Live: Import Performance in Gulfport holds bookbag giveaway