Gulf Coast Mom celebrates end of summer with ‘Encanto Party’ for families

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A second ‘Encanto Party’ is happening on the coast this weekend.

The party, hosted by Gulf Coast Mom in conjunction with Storybook Birthdays and Centennial Plaza, is a themed party based on the popular movie Encanto.

Christy Elias with Gulf Coast Mom said the organization hosted an Encanto Party previously, but they are hosting another one due to popular demand. Children and parents will be able to meet Mirabel and Bruno from the movie and enjoy dancing, amazing food, and a piñata.

“As many of you know, Encanto is just a great movie. We will have the characters there,” Elias said. “I think we have two VIP tickets left, so go ahead and get those so you can come and meet Mirabel and Bruno ahead of time.”

The party will take place at noon on Saturday, July 23, at The Chapel at Centennial Plaza. Children’s tickets are $20, while adult tickets are $40. All tickets are almost sold out.

Tickets and other information are available on the Gulf Coast Mom website.

