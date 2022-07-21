WLOX Careers
DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville

Law enforcement officers were first notified of the incident at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Law enforcement officers were first notified of the incident at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville.

D’Iberville police and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. Our story will be updated as we learn more.

