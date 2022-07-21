WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes...
Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave
Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center
Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two

Latest News

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms
A dive team in Michigan helped a man recover his prosthetic leg after it sunk to the bottom of...
Deputies dive deep to recover man’s prosthetic leg from lake bottom
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC