St. Martin armed robbery suspect in custody

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week in St. Martin in the parking lot of a gas station at the Neighborhood Walmart is now in custody.

Malik Alfred Toliver, 18, has been identified as the suspect in the robbery.

Malik Alfred Toliver, 18 (Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

The suspect, dressed in all-black clothing and wearing purple latex gloves, fled with an undisclosed amount of money. According to victims, while a weapon was never presented to them, the suspect gave the impression he had one and was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

