Sand, art and other projects highlight Biloxi’s ‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ event

Thursday's "Breakfast with the Mayor" event covered a variety of topics, including the...
Thursday's "Breakfast with the Mayor" event covered a variety of topics, including the unveiling of the Biloxi Seafood Festival poster by Lyndsey Lamas Miller.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich used sand in a cup as his visual aid for the “Breakfast with the Mayor” event at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. The sand represents some of the replenishment work happening on the east beach.

“It’s going to be interesting. The heavier sand, the whole idea, the sand will not raise and blow onto Highway 90,” Gilich said.

It represents one of the 50 capital projects happening around the city. The one highest on the agenda is the Popp’s Ferry Road connector.

“And that’s to take Popp’s Ferry Road across Pass Road, across the railroad tracks and into Highway 90. That’s going to a whole lot of things for the right reasons without a toll.”

Also high on Wednesday’s agenda was the unveiling of the Biloxi Seafood Festival poster. It was created by artist Lyndsey Lamas Miller, a Biloxi Native.

“In my mind it really does represent the heritage of my family and what they brought from Croatia to the US. It means a lot to me, Biloxi means a lot to me. My home, where I grew up.”

