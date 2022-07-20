Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Dating back to 1927, Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort has a lot of history. Notable guests include Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and many other A-listers.

“Al Capone has been legend to have stayed here as well,” said co-owner Roxy Condrey. “He had different ways he could leave if the feds were to show up. One of those is a secret tunnel under the hotel.”

But there have been many changes since then. The historic hotel is now in need of a major renovation.

“Our goal is to really look at the history of the hotel and pay homage to what it was originally built to be which was a premier destination on the coast,” Condrey said. “We have twelve acres on the water which is very unique for Ocean Springs so we want to take advantage of that waterfront.”

That plan includes an outdoor chapel for weddings as well as a remodeled indoor ballroom, including the historic Pink Pony Lounge -- the spot Elvis Presley played the piano at many years ago.

“Our first phase is about $6 million,” said Condrey. “That is getting started now. We actually started demoing this past week. We’re excited about that.”

The project could take up to three phases. Condrey said Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge is requesting Gulf Coast Restoration funds to help foot the bill.

“With the funds available, it gives us an opportunity to take additional steps in the historic renovation that we’re undertaking,” she added. “We felt it was appropriate that the funds would allow us to preserve such an important part of history for the Gulf Coast.”

Currently, the hotel has 52 rooms and 4 suites, but will be increasing with the renovations.

