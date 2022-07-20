WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel

Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort
Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Dating back to 1927, Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort has a lot of history. Notable guests include Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and many other A-listers.

“Al Capone has been legend to have stayed here as well,” said co-owner Roxy Condrey. “He had different ways he could leave if the feds were to show up. One of those is a secret tunnel under the hotel.”

But there have been many changes since then. The historic hotel is now in need of a major renovation.

“Our goal is to really look at the history of the hotel and pay homage to what it was originally built to be which was a premier destination on the coast,” Condrey said. “We have twelve acres on the water which is very unique for Ocean Springs so we want to take advantage of that waterfront.”

That plan includes an outdoor chapel for weddings as well as a remodeled indoor ballroom, including the historic Pink Pony Lounge -- the spot Elvis Presley played the piano at many years ago.

“Our first phase is about $6 million,” said Condrey. “That is getting started now. We actually started demoing this past week. We’re excited about that.”

The project could take up to three phases. Condrey said Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge is requesting Gulf Coast Restoration funds to help foot the bill.

“With the funds available, it gives us an opportunity to take additional steps in the historic renovation that we’re undertaking,” she added. “We felt it was appropriate that the funds would allow us to preserve such an important part of history for the Gulf Coast.”

Currently, the hotel has 52 rooms and 4 suites, but will be increasing with the renovations.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase
Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center
Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position

Latest News

Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Medical Marijuana
Cannabis cultivation facility could operate in commercial zone in Gautier
Since 1922, the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation has worked to find solutions for farm...
Mike McCormick discusses help for Mississippi farm families
Did you know there's a company that helps you rent out your boat, the same way you might rent...
Here's how Boatsetter connects private boat owners and renters