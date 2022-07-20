WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Pascagoula man identified as victim in fatal Hwy 613 crash

On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County.

Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula, was traveling south on Highway 613 when his 2014 Hyundai Elantra traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Salisbury received fatal injuries from the crash.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase
Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center
Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position

Latest News

Joining us now is Memorial Health System Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Angela...
A variety of viruses are circulating on the Gulf Coast this summer
The suspect, dressed in all-black clothing and wearing purple latex gloves, fled with an...
St. Martin armed robbery suspect in custody
Government imposter scams cost consumers $445 million last year
Government imposter scams cost consumers $445 million last year
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k