Pascagoula man identified as victim in fatal Hwy 613 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County.

Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula, was traveling south on Highway 613 when his 2014 Hyundai Elantra traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Salisbury received fatal injuries from the crash.

