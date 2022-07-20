WLOX Careers
Man accused of hiding girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say

Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges after being accused of intentionally hiding his girlfriend’s body behind a bed, police said.

According to WSAZ, the criminal complaint states a corpse was found in Whitney Filion’s home tucked away behind a bed and a wall.

Officers reported the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time and Filion was still living inside the home.

Ashland Police said Filion knew the victim was deceased and intentionally did not call emergency crews for assistance and hid the corpse from other people in the home with blankets.

“The corpse was placed in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” the criminal complaint states.

According to the coroner, there were no signs of trauma to the woman’s body. Officials do not believe it was a homicide and are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

