Jeffrey Hulum wins District 119 special election

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport community leader is heading to Jackson after Tuesday’s special election.

Jeffrey Hulum III won the special election to represent District 119 in the state legislature, securing 844 votes over opponent Gary Fredericks.

Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes resigned from the position in May to pursue a job with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

