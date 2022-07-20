Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, originally filed Sept. 30, 2021, alleged that female employees contracted to work in the Pascagoula shipyard endured sexual harassment, sexual assault, death threats and wrongful termination at the hands of a senior shipyard employee. The acts happened between September 2017 and May 2018.

According to the suit, the male supervisor was a superintendent on the Coast Guard 7 ship, and the women worked on a contract cleaning crew. Women on that crew say the supervisor groped them, exposed himself, and masturbated in front of them. He also reportedly told them their jobs were dependent on them having sex with him or that they could be promoted if they had sex with him.

In November 2017, the supervisor took one of the women named in the complaint into the washroom on the ship and forced her to have sex with him, states the lawsuit.

He also reportedly made multiple sexual comments to both women, which are detailed in the complaint. Due to the obscene and graphic nature of those comments, WLOX has chosen not to repeat them.

On multiple occasions, the supervisor allegedly masturbated in front of the women and exposed himself. He sought out the women when he knew they were working alone or when only females were working in the crew.

“(The supervisor’s) conduct was open and pervasive and well-known to Defendants,” states the complaint.

As such, women on the crew were afraid to work around him and reported it to their male supervisor at NSC, even asking him to work with them to protect them from the Ingalls supervisor.

In one instance, the NSC supervisor of the cleaning crew reportedly told the victim who was sexually assaulted: “Sometimes you have to do what you have to do to keep your job.”

The women then reported the continued behavior to a higher up supervisor at NSC. The complaint says that supervisor took no action to investigate the sexual assault claim and instead expressed his concern over NSC losing its contract with Ingalls.

In April 2018, the ship supervisor demanded that one of the victims have sex with him. She refused and, later that same day, was terminated in retaliation, states the complaint. She was re-hired a few weeks later after making several complaints to NSC and through the Ingalls human resources hotline.

When she came back to work, she was again confronted by the ship superintendent, who reportedly told her that he knew she had been talking too much about him. She said he then told her, “If I lose my job, b***h you gonna lose your life.”

Once again, she immediately reported the behavior to NSC and the Ingalls hotline. Once again, no action was taken to investigate the complaints. The high-ranking Ingalls supervisor was allowed to continue to work around the victims and other female employees.

The unlawful acts were “severe, ongoing, and pervasive,” states the complaint.

Under the 30-month consent decree settling the suit, NSC and Huntington Ingalls will pay $350,000 to at least three victims and develop or revise policies and procedures to prevent and correct sexual harassment.

The companies are also required to conduct training for employees and managers to ensure compliance with these policies and the law. The EEOC will monitor the companies’ compliance for the duration of the decree.

“It is a clear violation of Title VII for a supervisor to condition continued employment in exchange for sexual favors,” said EEOC Birmingham District Director Bradley Anderson. “Employees working on a temporary assignment through a staffing agency have the same protections from sexual harassment under Title VII as other employees.”

Marsha Rucker, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Birmingham district said, “Employers, including staffing agencies, are obligated to protect their employees from a sexually hostile work environment and to protect them from retaliation once they report harassment. The EEOC stands ready to prosecute employers who fail to protect employees as Title VII requires.”

More information about sexual harassment is available at Sexual Harassment | U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (eeoc.gov).

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.