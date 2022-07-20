WLOX Careers
Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school

Anniston Elementary School third-grade teacher Kathryn Lovell prepares her classroom for the start of the school year.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While most school districts are still in vacation mode, it’s back to business in Gulfport. Wednesday was orientation time for teachers.

With the short summer break, the orientation is a little smoother, and teachers are looking forward to another round of the year-round schedule.

The school term begins Thursday for students in Grade 6-9. Elementary students begin on Friday.

“Honestly, last year was my favorite year of all time,” said Anniston Elementary third-grade teacher Kathryn Lovell. “Just having a break between the school year really broke up the year. It helped the kids, it helped the teachers.”

Although a year-round structure may take some adjustment, this remains the most favorite time Lovell.

“It’s mainly mental, like getting into the mindset, going back school in July. It’s kind of a hard concept for some people to follow. Normally, at the beginning of school, that’s when I’m the most excited because I’m ready to get my new class and I ready to see where these kids are at and see how I can grow them.”

And she believes it will be easier for the children to adjust.

“With the shorter period in between in the summer, there’s more time to build off of what they learned last year, so we can help them grow for this year,” Lovell added.

Elissa Hicks is the third-grade inclusion teacher concentrating on children with learning disabilities.

“Our special education students can get behind really easy, and it starts to defeat them mentally,” she said. “So, I think that schedule not only helps with those retention rates, but also helps with their self-esteem.”

