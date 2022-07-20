Diamondhead names Jon McCraw new city manager

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead’s new city manager is a familiar face to the Hancock County community. Jon McCraw previously served as the city’s comptroller and has been working as the interim city manager since Michael Reso resigned from the position last month.

City council members voted to name McCraw city manager at their regular council meeting July 19.

Reso had served as city manager since 2018. He left to become a city clerk in Bay St. Louis.

