Church voices concerns over library books about gender

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local church is voicing concerns over some of the books at the Margaret S. Sherry Memorial Library in Biloxi.

Members of the Covenant of Peace Church brought their concerns to city council members. They claim some books about gender are targeting children.

The director of the Harrison County Library System Sarah Crisler-Ruskey says the library takes a lot of care in picking the materials they house there, and people with master’s degrees, who don’t take their job lightly, are the ones who make these decisions.

“We also don’t take it lightly if someone does want something reconsidered. We want to go through the process because we don’t want to censor things unnecessarily,” Crisler-Ruskey said. “We want to make sure that we serve all of Harrison County as best we can. That’s our mission. We take concerns seriously, but we also take the right to read seriously, too.”

She also tells us so far, no complaints have been filed.

