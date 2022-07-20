Chapel Hart buzzes with excitement after receiving America’s Got Talent ‘Golden Buzzer’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi-born country group Chapel Hart chatted with WLOX about what it was like to receive the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

The judges, the crowd, and those watching from home were all in awe after the group’s incredible performance. After a quick discussion and chants from the audience, the judges and host unanimously pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending cheers and confetti throughout the auditorium.

This buzzer means that the women will get to skip all other rounds of the competition and advance straight to the final, live performance stage. But it also means a sense of confirmation that all their hard work has paid off.

“Today we are just mind blown,” Devynn Hart said. “We are over the moon, full of excitement and joy and gratefulness. It has been an incredible less than 24 hours.”

Chapel Hart, after much deliberation between performing an original or a cover on the show, decided to perform their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene,” based off the 1974 Dolly Parton song, “Jolene.” After all, the women said their main goal is to share their music with the world.

After the performance, Dolly Parton took to twitter to weigh in on the group’s performance and applaud their creative spin on her song.

What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is

his birthday 😉 #AGT https://t.co/UFiT1AH84R — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2022

“To hear all the judges and America go crazy over an original song that we’ve been trying to get out to Nashville and say ‘hey, just take a listen to us,’ there is absolutely no feeling like it,” Danica Hart said.

Mississippi roots and Louisiana spunk is part of what makes this group so special, along with their passion and their drive to succeed.

Chapel Hart says they have been playing in clubs and on the streets of Nashville for five years. They felt like no one was truly seeing them; record label meetings were rare, and people thought they were “okay,” but they say they weren’t reaching people on the level they wanted to.

“We’ve been trying to break into Nashville for the past couple years,” Danica Hart said on the AGT stage in tears. “But it’s been kind of hard, when I think country music doesn’t always look like us.”

Howie Mandel, America’s Got Talent judge, said that this may play to their advantage.

“That is your win because you are going to be the original,” Mandel said.

Even judge Simon Cowell, known for his snarky remarks and notoriously the hardest judge to please, said that he needed the group that day.

“I mean, that was fantastic,” Cowell said. “I love you.”

Chapel Hart will be heading back to Mississippi this weekend to perform at the annual Neshoba County Fair, known as “Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty.” The group will play Saturday night, and they encourage everyone to come out while the women are back in their home state. Day passes and cabins are still available.

