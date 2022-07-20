WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave

Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes...
Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi principal was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three felony fraud charges.

Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

The charges come from the State Auditor’s Office and include conspiracy, intent to defraud, and making fraudulent statements/representations.

Nance is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for authorities in Yalobusha County. She’s been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi School District.

Biloxi School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said, “Mrs. Nance is a long-time employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase
Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center
Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position

Latest News

About 40 Keesler Federal employees pitched in to help move the care packages.
Keesler Federal provides backpacks, school supplies to kindergarteners
Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort
Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel
Anniston Elementary School third-grade teacher Kathryn Lovell prepares her classroom for the...
Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school
On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Pascagoula man identified as victim in fatal Hwy 613 crash