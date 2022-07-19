Warm and muggy tonight

Once again, we had a hot and humid day! Rain chances will stay low tonight, but a few isolated showers or storms are possible this evening. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Each day this week will bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Some of these storms could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will range from 100 to110.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Saturday and Sunday, but isolated showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.