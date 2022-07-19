WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yesterday brought high temperatures in the lower 90s. Today’s temperatures will be about the same. However, yesterday’s heat index was mainly in the 100-105 range. But, today’s heat index may reach the 105-110 range across parts of South Mississippi, prompting a heat advisory for some areas. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning and the shade to avoid becoming overheated and to reduce the risk of heat-related illness. Like yesterday, many of you may make it through the entire day with little to no rain. But, we can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss showers with a chance for thunderstorms.

