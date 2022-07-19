TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in western Jackson County should allow extra time to get around town Tuesday afternoon.

MDOT says the Ft. Bayou drawbridge is temporarily stuck in the upright position as of 3:49 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route while crews work to fix the issue.

