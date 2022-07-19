Three-way stop a possibility along Beach Blvd in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A change in traffic could become a chance to slow down traffic and speed up potential development in Waveland.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and others are thinking about putting in a three-way stop at the corner of Coleman Avenue and Beach Boulevard. Mike Riebe lives and works in this area.

“Slower here on the beach is better,” he said. “In the summertime, there are so many people here using the beaches.”

A three-way stop would slow down some of the speeding and also possibly send motorists north on Coleman to check out some of the new businesses popping up in the area.

“Having a little better business district here on Coleman would really make the town feel a little more homey. It’s a community here now, so it would just develop a little more community,” Riebe added. “I think every other town on the Coast has stop lights or stop signs on Beach Boulevard.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has implemented a traffic study in this location.

