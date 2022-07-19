WLOX Careers
Teen arrested in connection to Gautier shooting death

Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death...
Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Tyreak Henry Green.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier teenager has been arrested in connection a fatal shooting.

Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Tyreak Henry Green.

On July 7 around 7 p.m., Gautier officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Southern Drive. Police said Green was found shot in front of a residence who was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives developed several leads using the information gathered from the scene and by neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Police said this was an isolated incident unrelated to gang or drug activity.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

