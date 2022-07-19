Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “The next thing I might have to do is be homeless because I have no place to go,” said Henry Andrews. “I’m just a veteran who is lost.”

Henry Andrews is searching for answers. In a matter of days, the 87-year-old could be forced out of his home.

“I’m not able to pay it,” he said. “If I pay it, I can’t eat.”

Andrews and several other senior citizens said they have received notices that Coast Breeze Villas in Gulfport is increasing rent by nearly $400. It’s news fellow veteran Casterdale Williams wasn’t expecting to hear.

“I took this letter and I asked her what was going on,” he said. “She told me that my rent is going up to $1,100. I said, what?”

Andrews is battling cancer. The elderly man said the added stress isn’t helping.

While WLOX was on the property, many residents approached our crew, pleading for assistance. They said the significant hike is too much to handle during an already inflation-squeezed season.

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist Josh Jackson contacted the Adcock Properties in Mobile, Alabama. Chief Operations Officer Ellen Maxime issued the following statement, in part:

“We manage the property for the owner. We are working on some options for the residents at Coastal Breeze to give some relief on the increase. We will be distributing that information to them in the next day or two.”

