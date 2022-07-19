WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase

Coastal Breeze Villas sent a letter notifying a rent increase.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “The next thing I might have to do is be homeless because I have no place to go,” said Henry Andrews. “I’m just a veteran who is lost.”

Henry Andrews is searching for answers. In a matter of days, the 87-year-old could be forced out of his home.

“I’m not able to pay it,” he said. “If I pay it, I can’t eat.”

Andrews and several other senior citizens said they have received notices that Coast Breeze Villas in Gulfport is increasing rent by nearly $400. It’s news fellow veteran Casterdale Williams wasn’t expecting to hear.

“I took this letter and I asked her what was going on,” he said. “She told me that my rent is going up to $1,100. I said, what?”

Andrews is battling cancer. The elderly man said the added stress isn’t helping.

While WLOX was on the property, many residents approached our crew, pleading for assistance. They said the significant hike is too much to handle during an already inflation-squeezed season.

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist Josh Jackson contacted the Adcock Properties in Mobile, Alabama. Chief Operations Officer Ellen Maxime issued the following statement, in part:

“We manage the property for the owner. We are working on some options for the residents at Coastal Breeze to give some relief on the increase. We will be distributing that information to them in the next day or two.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

Latest News

Billboards go up in Jackson area promoting access to abortion pills
Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death...
Teen arrested in connection to Gautier shooting death
Those with 401(k)s and IRAs have seen some tough times this year.
Stock market struggles and how to ride out the cycle
Statistics show hitting the roads during the summer can be dangerous for teen drivers.
100 days of deadly driving