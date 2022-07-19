WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson issued the following statement after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19:

Thompson also stressed the importance of vaccinations to, “protect yourself and do our part.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
It may feel hotter today across thanks to possibly higher humidity. A heat advisory is in...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Business owners across the coast gave children free backpacks.
Business owners give kids free backpacks ahead of back to school
Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase