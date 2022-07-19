Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.

Monday, the city closed the deal to buy the old Fayard property for $1.3 million. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the city and the county split the cost of the purchase, and that none of the city’s $2.78 million GOMESA funding was used for the purchase.

The mayor said the immediate plans are to clean and secure the property, and build a bulkhead. After that, plans include building a pavilion and boat slips for short term rentals.

The property is located at the foot of Jackson Avenue. The Fayard family has owned it since 1948, and operated a seafood company there until Hurricane Katrina. Since then, it has sat unused. Besides the Yacht Club, it’s the only other commercial lot on Front Beach.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.