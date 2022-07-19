WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.

Monday, the city closed the deal to buy the old Fayard property for $1.3 million. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the city and the county split the cost of the purchase, and that none of the city’s $2.78 million GOMESA funding was used for the purchase.

The mayor said the immediate plans are to clean and secure the property, and build a bulkhead. After that, plans include building a pavilion and boat slips for short term rentals.

The property is located at the foot of Jackson Avenue. The Fayard family has owned it since 1948, and operated a seafood company there until Hurricane Katrina. Since then, it has sat unused. Besides the Yacht Club, it’s the only other commercial lot on Front Beach.

