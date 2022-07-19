WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year

Homeland Security’s Marissa Combs led a presentation on active shooter situations in the...
Homeland Security’s Marissa Combs led a presentation on active shooter situations in the Gulfport High School auditorium on Tuesday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport students will begin heading back to school on Thursday, but first, teachers want to ensure a safe return.

About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members of the Gulfport School District attended safety training courses at Gulfport High School on Tuesday.

Marissa Combs with the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) led a presentation on active shooter situations in the auditorium.

“Safety is inconvenient, and the little things that you do will save you time,” she said during her lecture.

She explained that keeping classroom doors locked at all times is key. She guided the crowd through real-life examples from Columbine High School, Virginia Tech and more.

“This is a very serious but an important message,” Instructional Programs Director Lea Bellon told WLOX. “I’m in classrooms frequently, and so I think the main thing to do is just always make sure you’re looking for your exits, thinking of, you know, if this were to happen, what would I do?”

On Thursday, Central Elementary School teachers and staff will implement the information by practicing intruder drills with their school resource officer.

“In addition to being an educator, I am also a parent,” Principal Lawanda Thornton said. “When my own children leave from home and they go to school, I want to feel that they are safe. So, we want to do the same thing in the Gulfport School District, and we want our parents and our community to know that when they come to our buildings that in addition to teaching them, that we’re also in the business of keeping them safe.”

Down the hall, Network Security Engineer Jonathan Geiselman taught staff the ins and outs of cybersecurity.

“Because we have access to so much of student information, it’s important that we’re diligent in maintaining the security of that information,” he said.

It’s knowledge that teachers will soon put to the test as students begin arriving on Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

Latest News

Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and others are thinking about putting in a three-way...
Three-way stop a possibility along Beach Blvd in Waveland
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic