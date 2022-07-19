WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Business owners give kids free backpacks ahead of back to school

Several business owners across the Coast worked together to provide children with school necessities.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Import Performance Auto Repair Center hosted a backpack giveaway for children in Gulfport.

Several business owners across the Coast worked together to provide children with school necessities. Daughter of the owner of the repair center Rachel Butler said her mom along with others worked hard to give back.

“We wanted to be able to help the community. We know that during these economic times it may be hard for parents to purchase things for their children, so we wanted to bear the burden,” Butler said.

Last year, the auto repair center gave away over 100 book bags and they ran out within minutes.

“We were able to give a little over 100 backpacks away and we were done within five minutes, so we had a great turnout,” Butler said.

With prices skyrocketing due to inflation, parents said events like this help their situations.

“Very grateful because this is something they don’t have to do,” Jaqueline Spears said.

Organizer Pamela Jones and other business owners said they will continue to help provide kids with their school necessities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

Latest News

Henry Andrews
Senior citizen veterans fear being kicked out of homes following nearly $400 rent increase
Billboards go up in Jackson area promoting access to abortion pills
Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death...
Teen arrested in connection to Gautier shooting death
Those with 401(k)s and IRAs have seen some tough times this year.
Stock market struggles and how to ride out the cycle