Business owners give kids free backpacks ahead of back to school

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Import Performance Auto Repair Center hosted a backpack giveaway for children in Gulfport.

Several business owners across the Coast worked together to provide children with school necessities. Daughter of the owner of the repair center Rachel Butler said her mom along with others worked hard to give back.

“We wanted to be able to help the community. We know that during these economic times it may be hard for parents to purchase things for their children, so we wanted to bear the burden,” Butler said.

Last year, the auto repair center gave away over 100 book bags and they ran out within minutes.

“We were able to give a little over 100 backpacks away and we were done within five minutes, so we had a great turnout,” Butler said.

With prices skyrocketing due to inflation, parents said events like this help their situations.

“Very grateful because this is something they don’t have to do,” Jaqueline Spears said.

Organizer Pamela Jones and other business owners said they will continue to help provide kids with their school necessities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.