WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI...
Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

Latest News

Hawaii's huge swell had a big impact. (Source: KGMB/KHNL/K.E.N_N.Y.B, ISSA_8.0.8/LEIAHII/TANYA...
Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour
President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad
Hawaii's huge swell had a big impact. (Source: KGMB/KHNL/K.E.N_N.Y.B, ISSA_8.0.8/LEIAHII/TANYA...
Huge Hawaii waves crash into wedding, houses
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran