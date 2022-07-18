WLOX Careers
Stock market struggles and how to ride out the cycle

Those with 401(k)s and IRAs have seen some tough times this year.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Those with 401(k)s and IRAs have seen some tough times this year.

“If you look at 2022, we’ve had the worst start to the year in 50 years. We’re coming out of a pandemic. We’re seeing inflation. The Fed raising interest rates. These are all things we’ve seen before. What we haven’t seen is all these things happening at once,” said Ethan Smith with Van Kirk Wealth Advisors.

However, Smith said there could be some future indicators pointing toward an end-of-the-year rebound.

“When you’re looking at the 10-year yield, it was up above 3%. It’s come down a little bit. We have seen some stabilization in the bond world recently, which could signal that people are starting to invest or they’re feeling more comfortable with those safer items,” Smith said.

He added the best thing to do with your 401(k) or IRA is be patient and wait out this particular cycle.

“We have to be patient, and when your advisor is telling you to be patient, clients really need to take that to heart, knowing that it’s coming from a very good place,” he said.

