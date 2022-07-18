WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

South Mississippi’s Hayden Dunhurst and Brad Cumbest selected in MLB Draft

Graphic
Graphic(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the second day of the MLB Draft, more South Mississippi talent found new homes.

On the first day George County’s Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

First off the board on the second day was Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst. The Ole Miss catcher was selected in the fifth round to the Kansas City Royals.

Next off the board in the ninth round was former East Central Hornet Brad Cumbest. The Mississippi State outfielder was selected by the Colorado Rockies.

Sample HTML block

The MLD Draft runs through Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner (19) celebrates after hitting a home run during the...
George County’s Logan Tanner selected 55th overall by Cincinnati Reds
Dwayne Johnson hosts XFL HBCU showcase at Jackson State University
The tour, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, includes...
Ole Miss National Championship trophy makes stop at MGM Park
Dunhurst Preps for MLB Draft
Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst prepares for MLB Draft