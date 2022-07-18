Quiet and muggy tonight

It was another hot and humid day! Rain chances will stay low tonight. At the most, we’ll see an isolated shower or two overnight tonight. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Each day this week will bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Some of these storms could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will range from 100 to110.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

