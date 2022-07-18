WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Quiet and muggy tonight

Staying warm and muggy tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was another hot and humid day! Rain chances will stay low tonight. At the most, we’ll see an isolated shower or two overnight tonight. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Each day this week will bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Some of these storms could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will range from 100 to110.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Father of fallen Pascagoula Fire Captain killed in fatal crash
Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Staying warm and muggy tonight.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
With less rain around than last week, it's feeling pretty hot compared to previous days. Click...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Today could be a day with many parts of South MS staying rain-free all day. But, a few...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast