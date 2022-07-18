WLOX Careers
Public hearing set for Aug 17 to discuss potential sale of Singing River Health System

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents will get a chance to weigh in on the future of Singing River Health System. Monday, county supervisors voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the matter Aug. 17.

Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees says the system is struggling financially after losses due to the pandemic. Trustees have already approved a sale. County supervisors also agree that selling or merging is the best option for the future.

Since it’s owned by the county, voters in Jackson County will have the final say on what happens. Right now, there’s a petition circulating to bring the matter to a vote. If 1,500 signatures are collected in 21 days, there will be a referendum on the ballot in November.

Also at Monday’s meeting, county supervisors were asked to hire a law firm to help work out a deal to sell the hospital system.

Singing River Health System is the second largest employer in Jackson County with around 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, and Gulfport.

To view the health system’s financial situation, you can visit Jackson County’s website and find the Raymond James Financial Report.

Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Randy Bosarge spoke to WLOX News ahead of Monday’s board meeting to talk about the potential sale and what it means to county taxpayers. You can watch that interview in its entirety below:

Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Randy Bosarge talks about the potential sale of Singing River Health System, and what it means to county taxpayers

