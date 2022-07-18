Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana Road.

Amanda Banister, 32, lived on Saucier Lizana Road. She was walking down the road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle and another driver both stopped and called authorities. The driver told investigators he thought he hit an animal.

The coroner said Banister died at the scene from her injuries.

