WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road

A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana...
A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana Road.

Amanda Banister, 32, lived on Saucier Lizana Road. She was walking down the road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle and another driver both stopped and called authorities. The driver told investigators he thought he hit an animal.

The coroner said Banister died at the scene from her injuries.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant
For newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be blessed with...
Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
x
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Latest News

With less rain around than last week, it's feeling pretty hot compared to previous days. Click...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
Block on La. abortion ‘trigger laws’ remains in effect temporarily
Today could be a day with many parts of South MS staying rain-free all day. But, a few...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez