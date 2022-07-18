WLOX Careers
One man killed in fatal Highway 67 crash

A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.
A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A car crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of one Saucier man.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around noon on Thursday, July 14.

Rickey Latch, 64, was traveling north on Highway 67 when his Toyota 4 Runner collided with 50-year-old Roy Smith’s Mack 600. Smith was traveling east on East Wortham Road. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Latch died from his injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

