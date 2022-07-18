Ocean Springs to consider speed limit change on Government Street

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who regularly walk along Government Street know the routine.

And those who are new to the area, have to learn fast, or get hurt.

Savanah Green is a frequent visitor.

“As pedestrians, you really have to make sure when you cross the street to make sure cars are not coming by fast,” she said. “You just have to be really aware of your surroundings just to be safe as much as you can.”

A narrow street, compressed by parking spaces on both sides make driving hazardous, walking frightening and opening a car door an invitation to disaster.

“Actually walking between cars, just trying to cross the street – it’s been close calls, whether it’s a golf cart, cars, just in general,” added Rachel O’Keefe.

Alderman Ricky Authement has submitted a proposal to reduce the speed limit between Washington Avenue and Russell Avenue.

It currently is 25 miles an hour, and he wants it down to 15.

“Yeah, I think it would be a positive thing for people that live in Ocean Springs and work in Ocean Springs,” said Hayley Porche, a former employee in the downtown area. “We’re walking after work and before work and people are just driving through really fast and I have to make sure I’m not getting run over before I go to work.”

Green thinks the limit doesn’t go far enough.

“I think it could be lower than 15 just because we have so much foot traffic in downtown,” she said.

Newcomer Josh Burton and his wife have learned the ropes quickly as pedestrians and, as drivers, they simply avoids the problem.

“I actually, I park a little ways away and walk,” he said. “We don’t even drive down into here because of the traffic. And, also, to keep everybody else safe.”

Authement said that adding crosswalks would only eliminate parking spots and he doesn’t believe the city could add enough of them.

