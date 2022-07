It’s a warm & muggy morning with isolated showers possible. Summer heat & humidity is on the way today, just like you’d expect for mid-July. And it wouldn’t be a typical summer day without at least a few hit-or-miss showers. Those will be possible today. Into the rest of the week ahead, our pattern stays steady with highs in the 90s and low rain chance.

