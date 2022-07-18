George County’s Logan Tanner selected 55th overall by Cincinnati Reds

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) -Another South Mississippi product is starting his professional baseball career.

With the 55th overall pick in the second round of the MLB draft the Cincinnati Reds selected former George County Rebel and Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner.

In his career in Starkville Tanner batted for .284 with 58 RBI and 17 home runs.

He was instrumental in the 2021 College World Series championship run where he batted .308 over seven games with eight hits, six RBI, and a home run.

The Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds are the Chattanooga Lookouts, which are semi-regular opponents of the Biloxi Shuckers.

