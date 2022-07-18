WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

George County’s Logan Tanner selected 55th overall by Cincinnati Reds

Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner (19) celebrates after hitting a home run during the...
Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner (19) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) -Another South Mississippi product is starting his professional baseball career.

With the 55th overall pick in the second round of the MLB draft the Cincinnati Reds selected former George County Rebel and Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner.

In his career in Starkville Tanner batted for .284 with 58 RBI and 17 home runs.

He was instrumental in the 2021 College World Series championship run where he batted .308 over seven games with eight hits, six RBI, and a home run.

The Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds are the Chattanooga Lookouts, which are semi-regular opponents of the Biloxi Shuckers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will vote on if the system should be sold.
Singing River Health System’s fate to be determined next week
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
x
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
Emmett Till’s family reacts to Attorney General’s Office decision to not reopen his murder case

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson hosts XFL HBCU showcase at Jackson State University
The tour, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, includes...
Ole Miss National Championship trophy makes stop at MGM Park
Dunhurst Preps for MLB Draft
Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst prepares for MLB Draft
Brayson Hubbard
Ocean Springs quarterback honoring deceased mother on the gridiron