Arrest made after five-car-wreck in Ocean Springs kills two

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been arrested in connection to an Ocean Springs car wreck that killed two.

Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, was arrested by Ocean Springs police on two charges of aggravated DUI.

Nangle’s arrest is in connection to a five-vehicle wreck that happened on July 9 on Highway 90.

The wreck happened near Raising Cane’s in the eastbound lanes. The incident claimed the lives of New Orleans residents 52-year-old Mary “Julie” Kelley and 54-year-old Elizabeth “Lisa” Conners (Kelley).

Nangle is held at the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation.

