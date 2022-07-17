WLOX Careers
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant

Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.(Waveland Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at around 8 a.m., the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol of Waveland Police Department executed a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotics.

Officers confiscated LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers confiscated LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Officers confiscated LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.(Waveland Police Department)

After a thorough investigation, the following subjects were arrested:

- Jason Eugene Mosca, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

- Joy Downing, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

- Leslie Nicole Massey, Possession of Paraphernalia

All subjects were transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility awaiting bond. According to Waveland PD, the case is still under investigation and more arrests will be made.

