Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at around 8 a.m., the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol of Waveland Police Department executed a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotics.

Officers confiscated LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

After a thorough investigation, the following subjects were arrested:

- Jason Eugene Mosca, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

- Joy Downing, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

- Leslie Nicole Massey, Possession of Paraphernalia

All subjects were transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility awaiting bond. According to Waveland PD, the case is still under investigation and more arrests will be made.

