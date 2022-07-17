Students receive free uniforms in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Junior Auxiliary of Moss Point and Pascagoula hosted a back-to-school uniform closet event at First Baptist Church in Moss Point.

More than 300 families received school uniforms for their children. Committee Chairperson Sarah Hollis said more than 1,600 items were handed out.

“I’m grateful that we are able to help a lot of people in the community. I know its hard times right now for everyone. So, I am just very grateful for all the donations we were able to get for the community and that we are able to pass them back to everyone,” Hollis said.

With inflation hitting new record highs, several parents told us getting free uniforms for their children is an immense help.

“It’s a big help especially with school starting so soon this year because normally it starts later in August. With this starting in the beginning of August when rent is due and other things are due this is a great help,” Dionne Black said.

Any items that are left behind will be donated to schools in Moss Point and Pascagoula.

