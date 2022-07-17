WLOX Careers
Mississippi Natural Hair Expo makes return following COVID-19 hiatus

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Mississippi Natural Hair Expo is back.

The party took place at the IP Casino in Biloxi. Several black-owned businesses gathered to showcase their products. Jewelry, clothing, and even skincare products were featured.

Founder Jennifer McDonald says this event brings entrepreneurs together.

“We’ve developed a family environment where we support each other,” said McDonald. “All of the entrepreneurs. It’s really important to us. In our community, there’s a lot of small black-owned businesses in the area and elsewhere, and we just support each other.”

38 vendors attended the event.

