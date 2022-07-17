Mississippi Natural Hair Expo makes return following COVID-19 hiatus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Mississippi Natural Hair Expo is back.

The party took place at the IP Casino in Biloxi. Several black-owned businesses gathered to showcase their products. Jewelry, clothing, and even skincare products were featured.

Founder Jennifer McDonald says this event brings entrepreneurs together.

“We’ve developed a family environment where we support each other,” said McDonald. “All of the entrepreneurs. It’s really important to us. In our community, there’s a lot of small black-owned businesses in the area and elsewhere, and we just support each other.”

38 vendors attended the event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.