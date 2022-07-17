Holidays hit the coast early with 2022 Christmas Expo

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s never too early to start planning for the greatest time of the year.

On Saturday, the annual Christmas Expo took over the Coast Coliseum. The expo is for anyone who prides themselves on their decorating skills at Christmas time or anyone who might need a little help in the light-hanging business. Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We all remember, as a kid, there was always that one house we’d look forward to going every single Christmas time when Mom and Dad would drive us around to see all the lights,” said co-organizer Chuck Smith. “Well, we want to be that house. We’re the ones that we know are making lifelong memories for so many others.”

About 200 people came together to see the latest technology, take classes from experts and celebrate Christmas in July

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.