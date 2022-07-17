WLOX Careers
Hit or miss storms possible today

Hot and humid today. Pop-up storms possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s going to be a classic summer day! We’ll heat up into the low 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be around 100. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. However, many of us will stay dry.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Each day this week will bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

