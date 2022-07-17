WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson

Richard's Disposal truck
Richard's Disposal truck(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A $1.6 million lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing garbage contract dispute in Jackson, Mississippi.

WAPT-TV reported on Friday that Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Wednesday and is seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution.

The New Orleans-based company has been collecting trash in Jackson since April 1, but has yet to be paid because the Jackson City Council said the company does not have an approved contract.

Earlier in the week, a judge ruled that the mayor of Mississippi’s capital city did not have the power veto a contract that the city council had not approved.

Most Read

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Brayson Hubbard
Ocean Springs quarterback honoring deceased mother on the gridiron
A federal complaint filed in May 2022 alleges bullying, abuse, and sexual assault by members of...
Parents claim son’s bullying was recorded by teens, ignored by Pass High leaders. Now they’re filing suit.
Mississippi hospitals are treating the most Covid patients since February.
COVID-19 cases rising again on the Coast
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

Latest News

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death