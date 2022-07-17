WLOX Careers
Big parade, bigger trucks: Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show wraps up

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Saturday night, The Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show has officially come to an end.

Over 100 trucks gathered at the Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. The show featured a light show and an award ceremony, with all proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Marketing Sales Director Jim McCleney says this is the biggest show they’ve seen.

“Well, this is our seventh year, and this is the biggest show we’ve had,” said McCleney. “This has been exciting these last two days. We just did our award ceremony for the best trucks, and now we’re gonna have our finale, which is our convoy on the beach.”

The event’s grand finale came in the form of a parade on Highway 90, with all trucks at the event forming a line and making the drive to Jones Park and back to the Coliseum.

According to McCleney, the Coliseum has already been booked to host next year’s event.

