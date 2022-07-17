WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Brayson Hubbard
Ocean Springs quarterback honoring deceased mother on the gridiron
A federal complaint filed in May 2022 alleges bullying, abuse, and sexual assault by members of...
Parents claim son’s bullying was recorded by teens, ignored by Pass High leaders. Now they’re filing suit.
Mississippi hospitals are treating the most Covid patients since February.
COVID-19 cases rising again on the Coast
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

Latest News

Students received three outfits for school at the Uniform Closet event.
Students receive free uniforms in Moss Point
Beauvoir's 4th annual Coastfest car show drew hundreds of participants and visitors.
Beauvoir’s Coastfest Car Show draws hundreds of participants, spectators
Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Waveland PD's signature sign was placed in front of the house following the arrests.
Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant