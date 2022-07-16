WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Singing River Health System’s fate to be determined next week

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will vote on if the system should be sold.
By David Elliott and WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, more news should come in regards to the fate of the Singing River Health System when the Jackson County Board of Supervisors holds a vote on whether or not the health system will be sold.

Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees says the system is struggling financially after losses due to the pandemic. It has approved selling. The health system is the second largest employer in Jackson County with around 3,500 employees.

While the supervisors are expected to vote Monday on what do do with the Singing River Health System, Jackson County Supervisors President Randy Bosarge says a vote of the people would be binding. He says right now, a petition drive is underway to bring the issue of whether to sell to the voters of Jackson County.

“Depending on the vote, the vote could be to sell or not to sell,” said Bosarge. “So it would be defined by the voters of Jackson County, what they want us to do.”

Bosarge says the board will make either outcome work.

To view the health system’s financial situation, you can visit Jackson County’s website and find the Raymond James Financial Report.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Brayson Hubbard
Ocean Springs quarterback honoring deceased mother on the gridiron
A federal complaint filed in May 2022 alleges bullying, abuse, and sexual assault by members of...
Parents claim son’s bullying was recorded by teens, ignored by Pass High leaders. Now they’re filing suit.
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing some sort of mask to cover his face, a black...
Police searching for St. Martin armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation partnered with Mississippi Power.
Minority-owned businesses receive more than $16,000 in grant funding
Owners and siblings of the building, Hayley Espey and Blair Purdy, said they’ve been ahead of...
Pascagoula celebrates opening of mixed use building at the Odd Fellows Building
Gov. Tate Reeves, Accelerate MS executive director Ryan Miller (left) and Pearl River Community...
PRCC gets $1.7 million in State workforce development grants
A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning symbolically marked the opening day of Coastal...
Health group expands care in Moss Point