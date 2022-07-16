New Welcome Baptist Church hosts a block party in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins Police Department showed their support at the New Welcome Hill Baptist church block party.

The church hosted a party to wrap up its vacation bible school. Pastor Tim Monroe said around 50-60 kids attended bible study.

“It’s a great thing because the main thing about anything in this world is saving our kids,” Monroe said.

The church invited law enforcement officials to join the party. Several officers showed up and set up games for kids to play. Chief of Police Jeff Thomas, along with other officers, barbecued during the event.

“Somehow, we got into the cooking side of things grilling hamburgers and hotdogs for everybody out here, hopefully y’all got something to eat. We did that last year; we came out here and cooked. It’s something we enjoyed doing,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas bonded with children by getting in the dunk tank.

“It puts a different spin on us. I am not in uniform. It’s kind of just lets us get to know the community as a person and not in a professional setting,” Thomas said.

Pastor Monroe said it is very important for the youth to bond with law enforcement, he also hopes to see more children at next year’s event.

“All to come because it is so important that we touch the lives of everybody in our community and as we touch those lives who will be able to help build community relationships as well as a relationship with God,” Monroe said.

