Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosts health fair, debuts new exhibit

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The mission to help prepare students for the school year ahead continues.

The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, partnered with Magnolia Medical Foundation for a Back-to-School Health Fair on Saturday.

A variety of free resources, health screenings and information were available from dozens of coastal organizations. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event was well attended according to organizers.

The health fair was included in a museum entry, so after the fair, the little ones were invited to explore, and explore they did with the all new “sensory space.”

The space is equipped with fiber-optic lighting, soothing bubble tubes, glowing blocks, squishy floor tiles, fidget toys and more for anyone looking to enjoy a calmer place. The new exhibit opened Tuesday.

It’s inspired by Alex Hudson, a longtime volunteer at the museum.

“So many people these days are, you know, fighting a battle with mental health and disabilities and things that that, and this space offers a range of things to combat that,” said Hudson. “You know, it’s quiet. It’s dark. There’s tactile things to play with. There’s calming bubbles to watch float by. We’ve got a rain cloud in there to kinda just wash away your cares in.”

The new sensory space at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center can be visited Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about exhibits, upcoming events or even plan parties, you can visit the center’s website at lmdc.org.

