Gaston Point native using his business to uplift community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Roy Magee owns Good Movers. It’s a moving solutions company he started five years ago.

“We saw that there was a need in the moving industry for more manpower, skilled manpower, Magee said.”

He decided to meet that need, servicing national van lines across the country. The business owner set up shop in the community he grew up in -- Gaston Point. It’s an area notorious for crime in Gulfport.

“I faced some of those same elements and I did fall victim to some of them,” he said. “Gang culture, drugs, all of those. But I thank God for Jesus Christ. I want to acknowledge the lord because God put a lot of good men in my path.”

Now, he’s paying it forward, providing opportunities for those who have made mistakes, like his brother, Leroy Magee. He’d previously spent 26 years in prison. Now, he’s earning an honest living.

“It brings you joy, happiness, and also dividends,” Leroy Magee said. “So what I’m saying is this. It’s good, quality work.”

Urging youth in the community to avoid pitfalls, Leroy was sharing life lessons on Friday with a 13-year-old who was shadowing him for the day. The teen just lost his cousin to gun violence earlier this month at William Bell Apartments.

“Personally, I grew up in Gaston Point,” he said. “I was born and raised in Gaston Point. I know what the younger guys in the community are going through. For me to tell it, I’ve been through it.”

The second chance the brothers have been given is going a long way. Now, many Good Movers’ employees are folks who have a checkered past, looking to move forward.

“If you’re looking for a job or something to do positive, you can come to Good Movers and we will take you in,” Leroy Magee said.

“God is a god of many chances,” added Roy Magee. “So who am I to not give someone, as CEO of this company, a second, or even third chance.”

The company is always looking to expand. Currently, Good Movers has five locations across multiple states.

