B.E. Fitness holds 8th annual ‘Bridge to Bridge’ Fitness Fundraiser

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the rain, Brantley Ellison Fitness hosted its 8th annual Bridge to Bridge event on Saturday.

This year, the group ditched its run for a bike ride. Riders started at Mockingbird Café in Bay St. Louis at 10 a.m. They made stops in Biloxi and Gulfport before pumping to the finish line at Marina Cantina in Ocean Springs.

Not only is the ride a great way to stay fit and have fun, organizer Brantley Ellison says its about giving back to the community as well.

“Each year we do this, we’ve always given back to a charity,” said Ellison. “We make these t-shirts, everyone wears them, we sell them, we raise money, and this year it was for Waves of Gray...we ended up raising almost $1,000 just for today, just for a simple bike ride up and down the Gulf Coast, giving back to small businesses.”

Organizers encourage anyone interested to join them on the next ride, and t-shirts are still on sale for anyone who wants to help a good cause.

For more information memberships, classes, boot camps or other events at B.E. Fitness, visit their website or their Facebook page.

